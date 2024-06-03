Citigroup Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
