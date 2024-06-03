Citigroup Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.