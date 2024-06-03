Citigroup Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.36. 510,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,794. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 189.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,067,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

