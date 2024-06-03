Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 188,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 695,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.