Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,593,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,749 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 2.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.16% of Cloudflare worth $882,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,829 shares of company stock worth $62,782,587. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.63. 1,266,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,347. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

