Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 34.05%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.