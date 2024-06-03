Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

