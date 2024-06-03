Coco Enterprises LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Coco Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,114 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 5.1% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.60. 4,992,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.38. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $250.85.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.