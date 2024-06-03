Coco Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USRT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,106. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

