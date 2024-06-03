Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 22,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

