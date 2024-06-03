Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.296 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.

