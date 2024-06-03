Compound 1-Day Volume Hits $29.26 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $58.85 or 0.00084980 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $489.87 million and $29.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012232 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65714346 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,345 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,892.00371537 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.47786191 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $26,998,801.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

