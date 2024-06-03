Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $492.31 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $492.31 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $59.14 or 0.00086409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00028851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012090 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.66129808 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,892 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,887.15801792 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.99899528 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $17,550,221.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

