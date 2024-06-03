Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 1.8 %

LODE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

