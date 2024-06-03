Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 28,843 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

