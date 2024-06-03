COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Short Interest Update

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CDP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

