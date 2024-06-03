Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.