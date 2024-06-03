Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 555.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.39. The company had a trading volume of 471,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

