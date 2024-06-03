Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $294,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $386.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.55 and its 200 day moving average is $381.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

