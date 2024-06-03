Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,724. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

