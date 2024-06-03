Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after buying an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,246,000 after buying an additional 958,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,327,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.