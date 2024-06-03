Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,571,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544,623. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $530.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.