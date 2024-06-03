Corteva, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Corteva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

