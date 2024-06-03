Cove Street Capital LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Ducommun accounts for 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ducommun worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 352,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $13,699,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,273. The stock has a market cap of $856.41 million, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.