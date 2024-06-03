Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 195,292 Shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,292 shares during the period. Lifecore Biomedical comprises 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,193,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFCR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 99,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

