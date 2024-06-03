Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

