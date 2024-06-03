Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -424.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

