Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. Also, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $140,735. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

