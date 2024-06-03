Cronos (CRO) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $11.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00051405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

