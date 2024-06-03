CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CFB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 246,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

