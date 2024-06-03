CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %
CFB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 246,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.07.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
