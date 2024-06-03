CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,499 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,889. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.86, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.