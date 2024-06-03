CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

CS Disco Trading Down 3.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 387,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.23. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

