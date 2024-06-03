CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.
Institutional Trading of CS Disco
CS Disco Trading Down 3.9 %
LAW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 387,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.23. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
