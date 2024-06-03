Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.86. Cullinan Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 43,253 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

