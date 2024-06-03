Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $213,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $174,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 177.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.55. 95,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $163.62 and a one year high of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

