CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $27.86 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

