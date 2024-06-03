CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 114 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. 3,774,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,594. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.