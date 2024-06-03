CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,085. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

