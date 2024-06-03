CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.46. 2,443,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

