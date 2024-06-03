CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

