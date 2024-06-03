CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.36. 5,588,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

