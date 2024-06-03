CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,797. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

