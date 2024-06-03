CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 13,755 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $60.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.