CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 138,552 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 269,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

