CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $8.72 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $8.72 or 0.00012612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $193.92 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.8059391 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $23,796,212.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

