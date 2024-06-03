DA Davidson Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.