DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DallasNews Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DALN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 7,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 140.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DallasNews

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 26.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

