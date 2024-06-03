Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 182,348 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $151,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.80. 4,801,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.27. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

