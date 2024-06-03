Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.31, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,134 shares of company stock valued at $60,334,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,131 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

