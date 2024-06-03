Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 11,190,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

