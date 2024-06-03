Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 11,190,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

