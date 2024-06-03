Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 207560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

