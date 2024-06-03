Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 207560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on DB
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.