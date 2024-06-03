Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,047,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,872,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of DROOF remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

