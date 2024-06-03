Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. 1,693,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

